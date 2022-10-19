Front-End Developer

Oct 19, 2022

Please note: This is an in-office position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

You must be comfortable working on an alcohol brand.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

  • Minimum of 1-2 years proven relevant work experience.
  • Must have demonstrable experience with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS / SCSS or LESS, JavaScript.
  • Must be familiar with Front-End web development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.
  • Able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks (Jira).

Attributes:

  • An independent self-starter whose also able to work effectively in a team environment.
  • Good verbal and visual communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • SASS
  • SCSS
  • LESS
  • JavaScript
  • Frontend Development
  • responsible web design
  • SEO
  • Jira
  • Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A through-the-line advertising agency.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid (not compulsory)

