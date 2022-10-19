Front-End Developer

Please note: This is an in-office position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

You must be comfortable working on an alcohol brand.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

Minimum of 1-2 years proven relevant work experience.

Must have demonstrable experience with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS / SCSS or LESS, JavaScript.

Must be familiar with Front-End web development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.

Able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks (Jira).

Attributes:

An independent self-starter whose also able to work effectively in a team environment.

Good verbal and visual communication skills.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

SASS

SCSS

LESS

JavaScript

Frontend Development

responsible web design

SEO

Jira

Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A through-the-line advertising agency.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid (not compulsory)

