Front-End Developer – Western Cape Woodstock

Please note: This is an in-office position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
You must be comfortable working on an alcohol brand.
Skills and Knowledge Required:
- Minimum of 1-2 years proven relevant work experience.
- Must have demonstrable experience with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS / SCSS or LESS, JavaScript.
- Must be familiar with Front-End web development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.
- Able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks (Jira).
Attributes:
- An independent self-starter whose also able to work effectively in a team environment.
- Good verbal and visual communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- SASS
- SCSS
- LESS
- JavaScript
- Frontend Development
- responsible web design
- SEO
- Jira
- Front-end
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A through-the-line advertising agency.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid (not compulsory)