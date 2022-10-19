Full Stack Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose

The call is for an experienced Senior C# / Angular / React / Python Developer to join our Team and take responsibility for delivering within a High-Performance team where you will be Developing and Supporting mission critical financing digital applications (web based as well as mobile going forward).

As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will champion software quality and the technical vision for the team and our business, work on large-scale projects and help junior and mid developers grow in their roles:

Comfortable and willing to work with a mix of front and backend technologies

Strong in Angular, React ,Python and C#

Comfortable with Docker and containerization

Experience with AWS, Azure, MSSQL

Good understanding of web performance

Experience with debugging and problem-solving complex applications and scenarios

Be AGILE and can pivot fast

Accountabilities

Deliver software solutions to time, budget, and quality.

Be enthusiastic about building full stack solutions that are resilient, secure, and scalable to function in an intensive business environment.

Drive and improve the development process.

Partner with SMEs, users and tech leads to craft and engineer the best solutions

Be involved in all aspects of the SDLC and help to improve it.

Ensure best practices are adhered to with a passion for clean, maintainable code regardless of technology.

The ideal candidate will have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software. They will have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions.

Skills/Experience Required

Minimum qualifications: Grade 12, C+, Java, Phython, Angular, Cloud AWS & Azure experience, Java Script, SQL, Security integration (certifications)

Minimum experience: 5 years full stack development within a financing environment.

Experience with multi-tier transactional architecture and design

Experience in enterprise software development in Java and web development stacks (Angular, React, C#, Python).

Experience using Agile methodologies, including participating in sprints

Enjoys a fast-paced, high-intensity environment

Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills

Enthusiastic about software unit and application testing.

Demonstrated ability to be an initiative-taker and learn quickly

Strong people skills

Ability to present and convey ideas

Competencies Required

Self starter

Critical thinking

Problem solver

People interaction skills

Excellent written and verbal communication

Disciplined

Ability to adapt to change

Able to work under pressure

Adherence to time lines

Delivery driven

Quality assurance

Desired Skills:

Experience using Agile methodologies

Strong people skills

Ability to present and convey ideas

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position