Full Stack Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose
The call is for an experienced Senior C# / Angular / React / Python Developer to join our Team and take responsibility for delivering within a High-Performance team where you will be Developing and Supporting mission critical financing digital applications (web based as well as mobile going forward).
As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will champion software quality and the technical vision for the team and our business, work on large-scale projects and help junior and mid developers grow in their roles:
Comfortable and willing to work with a mix of front and backend technologies
Strong in Angular, React ,Python and C#
Comfortable with Docker and containerization
Experience with AWS, Azure, MSSQL
Good understanding of web performance
Experience with debugging and problem-solving complex applications and scenarios
Be AGILE and can pivot fast
Accountabilities
Deliver software solutions to time, budget, and quality.
Be enthusiastic about building full stack solutions that are resilient, secure, and scalable to function in an intensive business environment.
Drive and improve the development process.
Partner with SMEs, users and tech leads to craft and engineer the best solutions
Be involved in all aspects of the SDLC and help to improve it.
Ensure best practices are adhered to with a passion for clean, maintainable code regardless of technology.
The ideal candidate will have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software. They will have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions.
Skills/Experience Required
Minimum qualifications: Grade 12, C+, Java, Phython, Angular, Cloud AWS & Azure experience, Java Script, SQL, Security integration (certifications)
Minimum experience: 5 years full stack development within a financing environment.
Experience with multi-tier transactional architecture and design
Experience in enterprise software development in Java and web development stacks (Angular, React, C#, Python).
Experience using Agile methodologies, including participating in sprints
Enjoys a fast-paced, high-intensity environment
Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills
Enthusiastic about software unit and application testing.
Demonstrated ability to be an initiative-taker and learn quickly
Strong people skills
Ability to present and convey ideas
Competencies Required
- Self starter
- Critical thinking
- Problem solver
- People interaction skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Disciplined
- Ability to adapt to change
- Able to work under pressure
- Adherence to time lines
- Delivery driven
- Quality assurance
Desired Skills:
- Experience using Agile methodologies
- Strong people skills
- Ability to present and convey ideas
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid