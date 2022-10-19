Full Stack Developer Cloud – B0311 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 19, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Full Stack Developer Cloud (Advanced)

  • At least 5 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)
  • Profound experience (3 years) with at least one of the two leading Java Frameworks (Quarkus, Spring)
  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Great problem-solving capability

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
  • Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing Microservices
  • Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • HTML
  • Java

