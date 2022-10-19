Full Stack Developer Cloud – B0311 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Full Stack Developer Cloud (Advanced)
- At least 5 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)
- Profound experience (3 years) with at least one of the two leading Java Frameworks (Quarkus, Spring)
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Great problem-solving capability
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing Microservices
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum)
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- HTML
- Java