Fullstack Software Developer

Please Note: This is an in-office position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
You must be open to work on alcohol brands
My client is looking for a midlevel Full Stack Developer with 3-4 years’ Full Stack or Backend experience and strong proficiency with Node.js, SQL & JavaScript.
You will tackle new technology, solve interesting challenges, and make great products. Other tech tools you need include ES6, MySQL, Postgres, NoSQL, MongoDB, HTML, SASS, CSS, Git and Test-Driven Development.
Skills and Knowledge Required:
- 3 – 4 years’ experience minimum in a backend or full-stack software development role.
- Strong experience with JavaScript.
- Strong experience with Node.js and ES6.
- Experience with SQL (MySQL, Postgres, etc.) & No-SQL (MongoDB) databases.
- Test Driven Development.
- Git or other version control software.
- Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM).
- Basic understanding of HTML, SASS & CSS.
- Strong interpersonal skills with emphasis on verbal and written communication.
- You’re willing to work with and learn from others.
- You must be comfortable taking initiative and work well in a team.
Advantageous:
- Experience working in Typescript.
- Basic DevOps experience.
- Basic knowledge of build tools (Webpack, gulp, grunt).
- Experience working with AWS services (SES, SNS).
- JS Front End frameworks (Vue, React)
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- ES6
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Test Driven Development
- Git
- Agile
- HTML
- SASS
- CSS
- Typescript
- MySQL
- Postgres
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A through-the-line advertising agency.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid (not compulsory)