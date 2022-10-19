Fullstack Software Developer

Oct 19, 2022

Please Note: This is an in-office position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

You must be open to work on alcohol brands

My client is looking for a midlevel Full Stack Developer with 3-4 years’ Full Stack or Backend experience and strong proficiency with Node.js, SQL & JavaScript.

You will tackle new technology, solve interesting challenges, and make great products. Other tech tools you need include ES6, MySQL, Postgres, NoSQL, MongoDB, HTML, SASS, CSS, Git and Test-Driven Development.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

  • 3 – 4 years’ experience minimum in a backend or full-stack software development role.
  • Strong experience with JavaScript.
  • Strong experience with Node.js and ES6.
  • Experience with SQL (MySQL, Postgres, etc.) & No-SQL (MongoDB) databases.
  • Test Driven Development.
  • Git or other version control software.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM).
  • Basic understanding of HTML, SASS & CSS.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with emphasis on verbal and written communication.
  • You’re willing to work with and learn from others.
  • You must be comfortable taking initiative and work well in a team.

Advantageous:

  • Experience working in Typescript.
  • Basic DevOps experience.
  • Basic knowledge of build tools (Webpack, gulp, grunt).
  • Experience working with AWS services (SES, SNS).
  • JS Front End frameworks (Vue, React)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A through-the-line advertising agency.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid (not compulsory)

