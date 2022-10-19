ICP Technician at Alfred H Knight – North West Rustenburg

EXTERNAL ADVERTISEMENT – ICP TECHNICIAN (RUSTENBURG)

Applications for the above position are invited from suitably qualified interested parties. However, preference will be given in line with our Employment Equity Plan.

Interested parties should apply and attach the following CV, copy of ID and Matric certificate and any other qualification certificates.

What is on offer?

We have an exciting opportunity for a ICP Technician to join the AHK team based in Rustenburg

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be responsible for the NiS collection 6E PGEs analysis at the Rustenburg branch. Day to day duties will include:

Monitoring of stock levels to ensure all critical chemicals, consumables and equipment spares for ICP-OES are readily available and minimum quantities are kept in stock to avoid shortages which can cause delays in routine analysis.

Carrying out 6E PGEs ICP-OES analysis to a high degree of accuracy and precision as per standard method and operating procedures and applying good laboratory practice

Processing analytical data and reporting of analytical results to clients, ensuring the confidentiality of all results at all times Rustenburg Laboratory

Implement the first line maintenance for ICP-OES in order to identify sources of unwanted contamination and malfunctions that affect accuracy by ensuring that daily equipment checklists/verifications are completed as required in respective SOPs and faulty equipment being brought to the attention of the Senior Chemist – Production

Preparing reagents, instrument calibration standards and performing instrument calibrations, routinely performing instrument checks and recording all relevant data

Time to time assist with NiS fusions and subsequent leaching and dissolution for 6E Analysis

Time to time assisting with running of routine production samples on the ICP-OES

Carrying out ICP-OES training to production Analysts as maybe requested by the Senior Chemist – Production

Operationally responsible to always perform duties in a manner that adheres to the company Health and Safety procedures, Environmental practices

Assisting with the maintaining of records and laboratory data such that work is clearly and easily auditable and traceable

Perform assigned additional tasks according to established priorities and procedures as may be assigned by the Senior Chemist – Production

Do you have what it takes?

To be successful at Alfred H Knight, you will need to display the following:

Required Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours

Must be able to read, write and speak English with fluency

Being a SANAS [Phone Number Removed]; Technical Signatory will be an added advantage.

Must be medically fit and adhere to strict safety procedures

Must be computer literate – MS Office

Must have sober habits and no criminal record

Required Work Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a production analytical chemistry laboratory with proven track record of NiS collection fire assay (6E PGM), classical wet chemistry, ICP-OES and good understanding of ISO17025 system implementation.

Required Qualifications

Matric (with Maths or Science)

Analytical Chemistry Diploma or other appropriate Tertiary Qualification

What are the benefits?

We are offering an excellent opportunity with a salary and benefits package to match.

Desired Skills:

ICP-OES

Wet Chemistry

NiS

6E PGEs analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Alfred H Knight are an independent provider of inspection and testing services. Established in 1881, AHK operates in more than 40 countries with a well-earned reputation for providing reliable, professional services.

We provide specialist services for a wide range of commodities within base and minor metals, steel raw materials, ferroalloys, precious metals, platinum group metals, industrial minerals, solid fuels and fertilisers. Our clients include miners, smelters, refineries, traders, financial institutions and government bodies.

We maintain rigorous quality standards to ensure that our operations provide the highest level of services to our clients. We achieve this through compliance with industry standards and regulations for laboratory, inspection and quality management, including ISO: IEC [Phone Number Removed]; and 45001.

Our people are our finest asset and as a truly global company, we value diversity, and respect people from all backgrounds.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

