Information Security Analyst L2 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 19, 2022

Our client,a Security Service Provider, is urgently looking for a Information Security Analyst L2 to join their dynamic team
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility
  • Support on Analysis & Planning Activities
  • Support the Design for your area of responsibility
  • Implementation & Execution within mandate
  • Risk & Quality Management within one’s area of responsibility
  • Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the relevant stakeholders through communication and training
  • Drive compliance of the audit framework

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity, which include protection against social engineering, or security vulnerability remediation, of which:
  • 2 Years’ IT administration experience
  • 2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience
  • In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)
  • In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT
  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes
  • Knowledge of common attack vectors
  • Knowledge of Vulnerability assessment tools (Nessus, Nmap)
  • Endpoint and network security tools/techniques

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.
  • Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001 (Candidates with certifications will be given preferential reviews)

Please note : Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Information Security Analyst
  • Security Analyst L2
  • CISSP
  • SANS

