Information Security Analyst L2 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client,a Security Service Provider, is urgently looking for a Information Security Analyst L2 to join their dynamic team

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):



Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility

Support on Analysis & Planning Activities

Support the Design for your area of responsibility

Implementation & Execution within mandate

Risk & Quality Management within one’s area of responsibility

Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the relevant stakeholders through communication and training

Drive compliance of the audit framework

Minimum Requirements:



5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity, which include protection against social engineering, or security vulnerability remediation, of which:

2 Years’ IT administration experience

2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience

In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)

In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT

Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes

Knowledge of common attack vectors

Knowledge of Vulnerability assessment tools (Nessus, Nmap)

Endpoint and network security tools/techniques

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.

Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001 (Candidates with certifications will be given preferential reviews)

Please note : Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Information Security Analyst

Security Analyst L2

CISSP

SANS

Learn more/Apply for this position