Information Security Officer

Oct 19, 2022

Our client is looking for a Information Security Officer to be accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting Comapny’s tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Implement the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility
  • Execute Analysis & Planning Activities
  • Implement the Design for your Area of Responsibility
  • Implement & Execute on activities within your area of responsibility
  • Risk & Quality Management
  • Financial Management
  • Drive the proactive audit framework and compliance
  • Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the IT end user and technical community
  • People Management

Minimum Requirements:

Experience:

  • 7 years’ experience in Technology Security or Risk Management roles of which should include:
  • 4 years in Technology Policy writing (measurement of controls against Policy)
  • 4 years’ experience in designing, implementing and closing Technology general controls gaps
  • 3 years’ experience in directly assessing and communicating Risk Exposures and developing risk mitigation plans
  • 3 years’ experience in coordinating large projects or initiatives across multiple areas
  • 4 years’ experience in people management, including coaching and mentoring

Education:

  • IT related bachelor’s degree or Degree in Computer Science, IT Best practise (COBIT, ITIL etc)
  • Professional Registration/Membership: Information Security Forums; ISACA; ISC2 (advantageous)
  • Security related certification (CISSP,CISM,CRISC,CISA, ISO 27001) (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Information Security Officer
  • Technology Security
  • ITIL
  • ISACA

