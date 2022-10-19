Information Security Officer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Information Security Officer to be accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting Comapny’s tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Implement the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility
- Execute Analysis & Planning Activities
- Implement the Design for your Area of Responsibility
- Implement & Execute on activities within your area of responsibility
- Risk & Quality Management
- Financial Management
- Drive the proactive audit framework and compliance
- Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the IT end user and technical community
- People Management
Minimum Requirements:
Experience:
- 7 years’ experience in Technology Security or Risk Management roles of which should include:
- 4 years in Technology Policy writing (measurement of controls against Policy)
- 4 years’ experience in designing, implementing and closing Technology general controls gaps
- 3 years’ experience in directly assessing and communicating Risk Exposures and developing risk mitigation plans
- 3 years’ experience in coordinating large projects or initiatives across multiple areas
- 4 years’ experience in people management, including coaching and mentoring
Education:
- IT related bachelor’s degree or Degree in Computer Science, IT Best practise (COBIT, ITIL etc)
- Professional Registration/Membership: Information Security Forums; ISACA; ISC2 (advantageous)
- Security related certification (CISSP,CISM,CRISC,CISA, ISO 27001) (Advantageous)
Please note : Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Information Security Officer
- Technology Security
- ITIL
- ISACA