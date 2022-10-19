Information Security Officer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Information Security Officer to be accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting Comapny’s tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):



Implement the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Execute Analysis & Planning Activities

Implement the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Implement & Execute on activities within your area of responsibility

Risk & Quality Management

Financial Management

Drive the proactive audit framework and compliance

Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the IT end user and technical community

People Management

Minimum Requirements:

Experience:

7 years’ experience in Technology Security or Risk Management roles of which should include:

4 years in Technology Policy writing (measurement of controls against Policy)

4 years’ experience in designing, implementing and closing Technology general controls gaps

3 years’ experience in directly assessing and communicating Risk Exposures and developing risk mitigation plans

3 years’ experience in coordinating large projects or initiatives across multiple areas

4 years’ experience in people management, including coaching and mentoring

Education:



IT related bachelor’s degree or Degree in Computer Science, IT Best practise (COBIT, ITIL etc)

Professional Registration/Membership: Information Security Forums; ISACA; ISC2 (advantageous)

Security related certification (CISSP,CISM,CRISC,CISA, ISO 27001) (Advantageous)

Please note : Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Information Security Officer

Technology Security

ITIL

ISACA

Learn more/Apply for this position