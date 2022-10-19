Java Developer – CENTURION – R850K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to be part of a solution driven, result orientated Telecommunications company, where you will not only be coding and developing, but voice ideas, while being involved in building solutions around a client’s needs……….

Well we have an exciting opportunity to part of a team of skilled Java Developers developing solutions for customers in the Telecommunication and Banking industry. You will be responsible for liaising with project teams, suppliers and customers as well as provide assistance and support to colleagues as and when required.

If you are you seeking a challenge and are ready to take your career to new heights in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!

Tech stack includes and requirements:

Essential experience – telecommunications

Telecoms protocols

Socket programming

Safe thread programming

Linux

Java

J2EE

MySQL

MariaDB

Postgres

SOAP

JSON

Reference Number for this position is MK53222 which is a permanent position based in Centurion, offering a cost to company of R850K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

