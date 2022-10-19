Junior MIS Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose
Extracts data from relevant sources, to compile, analyse and report on data to assist SA Taxi Operations to make better business decision
Accountabilities
- Generate standard or custom reports summarizing business for review by executives, managers, clients, and other stakeholders.
- Maintain library of model documents, templates, or other reusable knowledge assets.
- Create business intelligence tools, spreadsheets, or outputs (SSRS/ PBI)
- Manage timely flow of business intelligence information to users.
- Maintain or update business intelligence tools, dashboards, systems, or methods.
- Provide technical support for existing reports, dashboards, or other tools.
Skills/Experience Required
- 1-3 years’ related MIS Experience and affinity for numbers and technology
- MI reporting experience in financial services, insurance or manufacturing industry advantageous
- Relevant Degree, Diploma or formal accreditation
- Intermediate Excel, SQL, SSRS
- PowerBI (Preferable)
Competencies Required
- People management
- Examining Information
- Documenting facts
- Interpreting Data
- Developing Expertise
- Establishing rapport
- Articulating information
- Displaying information effectively
- Team working
- Embracing change
- Time management
- User management
- Following procedures
Desired Skills:
- powerBI
- Excel
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid