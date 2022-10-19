Junior MIS Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose

Extracts data from relevant sources, to compile, analyse and report on data to assist SA Taxi Operations to make better business decision

Accountabilities

Generate standard or custom reports summarizing business for review by executives, managers, clients, and other stakeholders.

Maintain library of model documents, templates, or other reusable knowledge assets.

Create business intelligence tools, spreadsheets, or outputs (SSRS/ PBI)

Manage timely flow of business intelligence information to users.

Maintain or update business intelligence tools, dashboards, systems, or methods.

Provide technical support for existing reports, dashboards, or other tools.

Skills/Experience Required

1-3 years’ related MIS Experience and affinity for numbers and technology

MI reporting experience in financial services, insurance or manufacturing industry advantageous

Relevant Degree, Diploma or formal accreditation

Intermediate Excel, SQL, SSRS

PowerBI (Preferable)

Competencies Required

People management

Examining Information

Documenting facts

Interpreting Data

Developing Expertise

Establishing rapport

Articulating information

Displaying information effectively

Team working

Embracing change

Time management

User management

Following procedures

Desired Skills:

powerBI

Excel

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

