Manual Test Analyst – G1533

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Test Analyst Manual (Senior)
- Requirement review.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Test Execution.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Test Tools used:
- JIRA & Confluence
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the use cases.
- Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
- Requirements analysis (conduct 3 amigos meetings)
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- JavaScript
- AWS