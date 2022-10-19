.Net Developer

Oct 19, 2022

To design, write and maintain C# code for future and ongoing projects on behalf of the client. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency by optimizing business performance through technology application.

Requirements

  • Consultation on projects and quick wins
  • High-Level Design and Detailed Design
  • Development
  • Code Quality reviews
  • Quality Assurance support and reviews
  • Collaborating/Teamwork
  • Working in a project team alongside other developers.
  • Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization
  • Participating in project meetings with management and other team members
  • Feedback on progress to Scrum Master/project manager
  • Timesheet capture
  • Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
  • Continuously monitor the production environment and enhance/streamline where appropriate.
  • System Maintenance
  • System Support
  • System/Application Development
  • Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.
  • Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within the agreed budget.
  • Deliver proof of concepts to customers and obtain the necessary sign-off.
  • Communicate new features to stakeholders through forums

Qualifications

  • 5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL
  • ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, ASP.NET Web Forms
  • MSMQ, WCF
  • LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks
  • Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine
  • Castle Windsor, StructureMap, [URL Removed]
  • Knowledge of Object-Oriented Software development principals

Type of Exposure/Experience

  • Extensive high-level design experience
  • Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe
  • Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups
  • SOA / API
  • SOAP and Rest
  • DevOps toolsets for software releases

Desired Skills:

  • Web API
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • WCF

