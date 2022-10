Oracle Developer

Urgently looking for an Oracle Developer to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Randburg- Hybrid

Must have solid development experience.

4-7 years in an IT development environment

Oracle (Oracle Database 11g Enterprise Edition)

SQL*Plus

PL/SQL

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

