Payroll and Systems Officer – Western Cape Pinelands

Oct 19, 2022

Qualification needed:

  • Payroll and/ or finance-related qualification
  • Certified Remuneration Professional

Necessary Experience & Industry Knowledge:

  • 3+ Years of relevant experience in payroll practices
  • Experience in HR & Payroll Systems & payroll and employee benefits management
  • Experience in HR data reporting, trending, metrics development, and reporting
  • Experience in employment tax and dealing with SARS
  • Experience in SAGE 300 people is advantageous
  • Strong Office 365 experience, with advanced knowledge and firm experience in ms Excel
  • Sound understanding of Employment laws, including LRA, BCEA, and OHS legislation

Key Duties & Responsibilities of the role:

  • Responsible for all payroll & employee benefits management processes & structuring
    compensation and benefit packages
  • Ensure automated systems within the Human Capital team are in place, fully utilized, up to date, and working effectively
  • Ensure systems evolution/ new systems are benchmarked in the industry and improvements are implemented within a budget and according to the plan
  • Responsible for the management of employee data that enters all HRIS systems within the department, including the payroll system
  • Oversee the employee benefits program with 3rd party service providers and the
    processing of benefit contributions and deductions.
  • Co-ordinate employee benefits data generation, trending and management reporting
  • Develop, implement and monitor service levels agreements with benefits service providers, including EAP, risk benefits, healthcare benefits, and retirement savings.
  • Acts as liaison between employee and benefits service providers and ensures effectively
    employee information upkeep related to service provider data systems and portals.
  • Responsible for the company payroll function and management of pay structures in
    accordance with legal compliance and full payroll management function
  • Apply for SARS tax directives
  • Prepare and submit legislative reporting in accordance with governance and compliance
    requirements and deadlines, including, Return of earnings, EMP201, EMP501, IRP5s, statsSA, and UIF Declarations.
  • Coordinate Biovac wellness interventions in line with employee benefits strategy, with the support of service providers.

Desired Skills:

  • HR
  • Payroll
  • Sage 300

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Payroll and System Officer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.