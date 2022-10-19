Payroll and Systems Officer – Western Cape Pinelands

Qualification needed:

Payroll and/ or finance-related qualification

Certified Remuneration Professional

Necessary Experience & Industry Knowledge:

3+ Years of relevant experience in payroll practices

Experience in HR & Payroll Systems & payroll and employee benefits management

Experience in HR data reporting, trending, metrics development, and reporting

Experience in employment tax and dealing with SARS

Experience in SAGE 300 people is advantageous

Strong Office 365 experience, with advanced knowledge and firm experience in ms Excel

Sound understanding of Employment laws, including LRA, BCEA, and OHS legislation

Key Duties & Responsibilities of the role:

Responsible for all payroll & employee benefits management processes & structuring

compensation and benefit packages

Ensure automated systems within the Human Capital team are in place, fully utilized, up to date, and working effectively

Ensure systems evolution/ new systems are benchmarked in the industry and improvements are implemented within a budget and according to the plan

Responsible for the management of employee data that enters all HRIS systems within the department, including the payroll system

Oversee the employee benefits program with 3rd party service providers and the

processing of benefit contributions and deductions.

Co-ordinate employee benefits data generation, trending and management reporting

Develop, implement and monitor service levels agreements with benefits service providers, including EAP, risk benefits, healthcare benefits, and retirement savings.

Acts as liaison between employee and benefits service providers and ensures effectively

employee information upkeep related to service provider data systems and portals.

Responsible for the company payroll function and management of pay structures in

accordance with legal compliance and full payroll management function

Apply for SARS tax directives

Prepare and submit legislative reporting in accordance with governance and compliance

requirements and deadlines, including, Return of earnings, EMP201, EMP501, IRP5s, statsSA, and UIF Declarations.

Coordinate Biovac wellness interventions in line with employee benefits strategy, with the support of service providers.

Desired Skills:

HR

Payroll

Sage 300

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Payroll and System Officer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position