Project Manager (KPP) Community Engagement (WRHI) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

To support stakeholder engagement activities, projects, and events for the Key Populations Programme

Along with Senior Advisor for Community Engagement, forge and maintain existing relations with the key populations’ community (female sex workers and transgender people), department of health, funders, thought leaders, and civil society organizations nationally, regionally, and globally

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

The Wits RHI Key Populations Programme is looking for a dynamic and energetic individual to support our community engagement strategy.

Support community engagement activities, strategies, projects, and events for the Key Populations program

Create strategic plans to help facilitate community involvement and put them into action with the support of the community engagement lead

Build relationships with the community, institutions, and organizations as well as maintain and elevate existing relationships

Represent Wits RHI’s interests and present progress, achievements and lessons learned to key stakeholders

Support online outreach strategies by developing relevant messages for online platforms (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp) to ensure maximum reach to female sex workers and transgender people

Support the development and distribution of information, education, and communications (IEC) material targeted toward sex workers and transgender people

Identify new platforms and strategies to encourage the uptake of services by female sex workers and transgender people

Support the monitoring and evaluation of the impact of demand-creation strategies

Conduct outreach training workshops to site teams, with support from the senior team

Utilize advocacy channels to promote accessible and acceptable health services for female sex workers and transgender people

Participate in multi-sectoral engagements with government departments and other stakeholders to advocate for health equity for sex workers and transgender people

Support client feedback mechanisms and dissemination of results to ensure the provision of quality services for the key populations’ community (including coordination of Community Advisory Boards)

Support the conceptualization, design, and execution of research studies conducted by the Key Populations Programme team

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Social Sciences, or equivalent experience

Familiarity with key populations programming and current advocacy issues affecting the community

Able to sensitively communicate and work with sex workers and transgender people in community settings

Experience in community engagement, communications, or public relations

Experience in donor-funded programs

Proficiency with using social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills and readiness to work on several projects simultaneously

Professionalism and diplomacy when dealing with stakeholders

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Motivated, passionate, people-oriented, and proactive communicator

Energetic individual with an ability to manage complex situations, manage stress and deliver goals pro-actively

Excited to create meaningful engagement between various stakeholders and the program

Ability to work under tight deadlines with minimum supervision

Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work and attention to detail

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

