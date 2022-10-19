Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose:
Perform detailed analysis, document processes, and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Information Technology or related qualification
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
- 7+ years’ experience in business analysis
- Proven experience in implementation of large projects
- Exposure to/experience in the Short-term Insurance industry will be an advantage
Responsibilities:
Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
- Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
- Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
- Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
- Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.
- Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.
Collaboration:
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
- Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.
Self-management, teamwork, and values:
- Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.
- Effectively manage your performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.
- Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
- Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.
- Live the company values.
Competencies Required:
- Strong presentation skills: ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media.
- Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal.
- Good facilitation skills: ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points.
- Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required.
- Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting.
- Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.
- Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e., MS Visio etc)).
- Analytical and problem-solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis.
- Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important, and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists.
- Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, clearly articulate the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans.
- Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues.
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.
- Communications skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Critical thinking
