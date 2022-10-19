Senior Data Engineer

Role Description

The role operates within a cross-functional, agile development team working across various technologies.

The key responsibilities of this role will focus on creating and maintaining data solutions. This will include development activities such as the implementation of ETL processes, the creation of reports, ensuring high levels of data availability and integrity etc.

We are therefore seeking an energetic and committed individual that is a self-starter and who works well independently as well within a team context.

Your knowledge of, and experience in this area, together with your ability to learn new technologies, will be invaluable and of the utmost importance to help ensure progress and

the successful implementation of these solutions.

Roles and Responsibilities (but not limited to)

Design, develop, schedule, deploy and monitor data pipelines

Optimize, improve, and validate data pipelines

Design and deploy data table structures, forms, reports, and queries

Produce ad-hoc queries and develop reports to support business needs

Develop security aware cloud data solutions

Process data into various storage formats such as Parquet, JSON, Avro

Apply appropriate engines to data processing such as Graph, Relational, NoSQL

Create and maintain technical documentation

Help grow data marts and data warehouse

Help inform and drive data architectures initiatives and strategies

Engage with business representatives regarding data solution initiative

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree with a focus on data management (e.g., Information Systems, Statistics, Data Engineering)

A minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a data engineer utilizing visual pipeline designers such as SSIS, Talend, Informatica or Azure Data Factory

A minimum of 2 years data engineering in a commercial cloud environment like Azure

Advanced proficiency in the SQL language

SQL Query optimization skills.

Experience in at least two DBMS’s such as Postgres, MySQL or MSSQL

Experience in loading data from diverse sources

Experience in the development, implementation and monitoring of ETL processes

Experience in database administration, maintenance and optimization

A sound understanding of data management principles including data quality assurance and data governance

Experience in source code and version control systems

Experience in master data management and the implementation and maintenance thereof

Experience in the following is very advantageous:

Experience in Azure data technologies

Database administration

Bash or PowerShell scripting

Data Engineering certifications form Google, Azure or AWS.

Demonstrated interest in the claims and healthcare IT space.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Azure

Data Engineering

