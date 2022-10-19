Senior Software Developer: Pipelines – Western Cape Cape Town Region

POSITION PURPOSE
- The Senior Science Pipelines Developer provides subject matter leadership to the Science Processing team in its effort to develop astronomy packages, respective pipelines, as well as the quality tools that supplement the software.
- The senior pipelines developer is accountable and responsible for the identification, research and analysis of the problem sets, investigation of potential solutions, implementation, testing and verification of such solutions.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- MSc in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field.
- PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field will be advantageous.
- A minimum of 7 years-experience in astronomy, astrophysics, or related, applied/interdisciplinary sciences in development, testing.
- deployment, commissioning, release, and support of science projects.
- Experience may be in some of the following:
- Radio astronomy interferometry imaging.
- Radio astronomy interferometry Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) analysis.
- Radio astronomy data calibration.
- Software development using Python or similar languages.
- Experience with Linux and open-source software environments.
- Experience analysing large data sets (giga-terabyte scale).
Knowledge:
- Understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice.
- Understanding of signal processing.
- Understanding of data analysis and machine learning.
- Linux operating system.
- Programming in Python and/or other modern languages.
- Knowledge of Systems Engineering practices.
- Knowledge of formal Agile development practices.
Additional Notes:
- Provide a proven track record of scientific software development in Python
- Display scientific writing skills
- Thrive in a diverse team and interface with local and international scientists
- Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to other team members
- A clear and methodical approach to problem solving
- A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills
- Good communication skills, written and verbal
- Eagerness to learn new things or self-development towards a specialization
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Develop and improve science-focused telescope data processing software.
- Participate in science support or research opportunities that have relevance to observatory or Science Processing objectives.
- Designing and developing software, operational procedures, and documentation by applying organizational systems engineering principles.
- Develop, maintain and document of relevant science pipelines software.
- Support deployment of releases, performing post-deployment verification, supporting users with regards to queries regarding new functionality or changes.
- Participate in science projects within the SDP or the company with the intention to improve telescope design, utility, and product quality.
- Participate in skills development training organized by the organization with the purpose of acquiring new or additional skills.
- improving current skills, or developments towards domain expertise.
Desired Skills:
- developing software
- Radio Frequency Interference
- Radio astronomy interferometry imaging
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree