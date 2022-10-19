Senior Software Developer: Pipelines – Western Cape Cape Town

The senior pipelines developer is accountable and responsible for the identification, research and analysis of the problem sets, investigation of potential solutions, implementation, testing and verification of such solutions.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop and improve science-focused telescope data processing software

Participate in science support or research opportunities that have relevance to observatory or Science Processing objectives.

Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying organizational systems engineering principles

Develop, maintain and document of relevant science pipelines software

Support deployment of releases, performing post-deployment verification, supporting users with regards to queries regarding new functionality or changes

Participate in science projects within the company with the intention to improve telescope design, utility and product quality

Participate in skills development training organized by the organization with the purpose of acquiring new or additional skills, improving current skills, or developments towards domain expertise.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

MSc in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field

PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field will be advantageous.

Experience:

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in astronomy, astrophysics, or related, applied/interdisciplinary sciences in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of science projects.

Experience may be in some of the following:

Radio astronomy interferometry imaging

Radio astronomy interferometry Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) analysis

Radio astronomy data calibration

Software development using Python or similar languages

Experience with Linux and open source software environments

Experience analyzing large data sets (giga-terabyte scale)

Desired Skills:

Excellent organization skills

Display scientific writing skills

Communication skills

