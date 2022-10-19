Our client is a leading logistics supply chain partner .based on the Eastrand – LongMeadow – seeking URGENTLY an incumbent that has at least 3 years working experience and wants to continue developing their skills and been part of a team.
We are looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to build, implement, and maintain functional programs to serve user needs.
You will work with other Developers and Project Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.
Qualifications:
Formal developer qualification preferable
Related university degree would be useful, but is not a requirement
It should also be noted that the incumbent will have the opportunity to work, and related growth opportunities, with a team developing a new warehouse management system, using the following languages:
Front-end – Angular / Teleric framework with Typescript
Back-end – Dotnet Core framework with C-Sharp & Sequel
Job Experience & Skills Required:
SQL & Database skills
C#
VB
Version control (Git)
Basic SDLC knowledge
Software documentation
Responsibilities include:
Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
Verify and deploy programs and systems
Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software
Gather and evaluate user feedback/requests
Recommend and execute improvements
Create technical documentation
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL & database skills
- Visual basic
- version control (Git)
- Basic SDLC
- Version control (Git)
- basic knowledge of SDLC
- software development experience
- Development of software
- .NET
- Design Patterns
- Development
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
multinational in warehousing and logistics
ongrowing company – innovative and keeping beyond
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R [Phone Number Removed]; pm negotiable