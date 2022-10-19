Software Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Software Developer

Be in demand with this leading product range

With a heritage of more than 30 years is Looking for a Software Developer to Join their team. Its year end time to start MOVING!!!

Minimum Requirements:

Java: Spring Framework with Thymeleaf

Microsoft SQL

C#.Net: Framewor, kasp .Net and Web services requirement, Ajax asp and MVC knowledge

HTML, JavaScript required

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

C#

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position