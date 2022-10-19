Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Opportunity

This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.

In this role, you will get to

Conduct full System Design process.

Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.

Contribute to the body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What you will need to succeed

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field e.g:

B/Tech: Computer Science

BSc: Computer Science

BSc: Computer Systems

BSc: Information Technology

3 to 5 Years relevant experience.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment

Java

ANT

Source control – Git, SVN

XML

Html

Patterns

UML

Relational databases

SQL

Web servers (e.g., Tomcat, Jetty/Netty

Soap API

REST API

Education

Bachelor Of Business Science in Information Systems, Bachelor of Technology (BTech), High School (Grade 12) (Required)

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

