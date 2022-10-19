SQL Developer

How would you like to be part of the team that shapes the future of work and creates the digital workforce of tomorrow?

You will build Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Robots by combining Artificial Intelligence powered Cognitive Services, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with your creativity, database, and development skills.

We are building a team of ultra-talented technologists who can learn and develop the wave of the future.

We are looking for smart, hard-working, and creative individuals, who are eager to have a significant, tangible impact through improving the operations for our clients.

If you’re interested in being on the bleeding edge of technology in a fast-paced, passionate environment, then we must talk. You are a good all-rounder.

Job Profile Critical Minimum Requirements

Relevant Qualification in IT or Engineering

Minimum of 1-3 years’ relevant experience

Broad Technology knowledge experience including knowledge of development technologies such as Workflow Foundation or database technologies such as SQL Server, SSIS/SSRS, and analytics tools.

An aptitude to liaise with senior-level customer representatives in a rational and measured manner to communicate progress, issues, risks, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

Learn more/Apply for this position