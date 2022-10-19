Test Analyst

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing sector is looking to employ a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

Support with Business Process Modelling

Responsible for all the test activities within the system test life cycle.

Define test scenarios, cases for the Sprint from business requirements.

Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

Create technical design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.

Responsible for identifying, logging, tracking and reporting of defects.

Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing.

Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements.

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager

Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

ISTQB

ISEB

SAP

Test Automation

