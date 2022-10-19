Test Analyst

Oct 19, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing sector is looking to employ a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.
  • Support with Business Process Modelling
  • Responsible for all the test activities within the system test life cycle.
  • Define test scenarios, cases for the Sprint from business requirements.
  • Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.
  • Create technical design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.
  • Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.
  • Responsible for identifying, logging, tracking and reporting of defects.
  • Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing.
  • Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.
  • Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.
  • Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
  • Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager
  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • ISTQB
  • ISEB
  • SAP
  • Test Automation

