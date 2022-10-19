Test analyst (manual) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 19, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst (Manual). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

  • Requirement review.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Test Execution.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • JIRA & Confluence

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Manual Testing
  • ISTQB
  • Regression Testing
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Defect Tracking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

