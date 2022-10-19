Test analyst (manual) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst (Manual). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills
- Requirement review.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Test Execution.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- JIRA & Confluence
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Manual Testing
- ISTQB
- Regression Testing
- Selenium WebDriver
- ISTQB Certified
- Defect Tracking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years