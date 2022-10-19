Test analyst (manual) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst (Manual). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

Requirement review.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilization.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Test Execution.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

JIRA & Confluence

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

Testing

Manual Testing

ISTQB

Regression Testing

Selenium WebDriver

ISTQB Certified

Defect Tracking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position