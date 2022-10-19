To work in blockchain, consider a Master’s degree

The blockchain sector is seeing a rapid upward trajectory, with 40% of blockchain talents having a Master’s degree, according to an analysis by BanklessTimes.com.

BanklessTimes CEO Jonathan Merry comments: “If you’re looking for a job in the blockchain industry, it’s important to have a strong educational background. Candidates with a Master’s degree will have a significant advantage over those without one.

“In addition, it’s important to have strong technical skills and be able to demonstrate a deep understanding of blockchain technology. Experience in the financial sector is also highly valued by employers.”

There is a significant skills gap in the global blockchain talent pool, particularly in technical expertise. The blockchain sector has technological sophistication. Moreover, it is still in its infancy and needs competent technicians to lay out the infrastructure. Thus, the sector’s demand for the most academically qualified technicians.

In job listings, the need for blockchain talent on a global scale is highest for engineering talent, followed by the demand for IT talent. Following closely are product management, marketing, and then human resources.

In 2021, the blockchain sector proliferated. Because of global quantitative easing, bitcoin’s price rose to a new all-time high of about $69 000, putting it in the top 10 asset markets in the world and briefly pushing it ahead of Tesla to seventh place. The global blockchain industry saw a surge of almost 645% in fundraising in 2021.