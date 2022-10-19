Web Developer at Centice – Gauteng Lynnwood

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.
They are looking to take on a Web Developer (specifically with apps) with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.
Technical skills required :
Visual Studio C#
Visual Code
Node.JS
TypeScript
JavaScript
PHP
HTML
CSS
Desired Skills:
- gui
- php
- codeIgnite
- JavaScript
- CSS
- JSON
- Rest Web Services
- mySQL
- Cobol
About The Employer:
Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Performance bonus