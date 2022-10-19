Web Developer at Centice – Gauteng Lynnwood

Oct 19, 2022

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.
They are looking to take on a Web Developer (specifically with apps) with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Technical skills required :
Visual Studio C#
Visual Code
Node.JS
TypeScript
JavaScript
PHP
HTML
CSS

Desired Skills:

  • gui
  • php
  • codeIgnite
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • JSON
  • Rest Web Services
  • mySQL
  • Cobol

About The Employer:

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund
  • Performance bonus

