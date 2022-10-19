Web Developer at Centice – Gauteng Lynnwood

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.

They are looking to take on a Web Developer (specifically with apps) with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Technical skills required :

Visual Studio C#

Visual Code

Node.JS

TypeScript

JavaScript

PHP

HTML

CSS

Desired Skills:

gui

php

codeIgnite

JavaScript

CSS

JSON

Rest Web Services

mySQL

Cobol

About The Employer:

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Performance bonus

