Application Technical Specialist

Minimum qualification Required:
- A minimum of a Degree (NQF 7) Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology OR equivalent.
- A minimum of 6-8 years of experience in SharePoint administration and development.
- Solid knowledge of Nintex workflow.
- Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server, IIS, TCP/IP, VLAN.
- A SharePoint administration certification.
- Experience with setting up, maintaining and upgrading SharePoint environments.
Qualifications/ Certification:
Competencies:
- Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
- Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
- Business continuity and planning knowledge
- IT enablement planning knowledge
- IT transformation and innovation skills
- Release management knowledge
- Application design, configuration and development knowledge and skill
- Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill
- Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill
- Systems integration knowledge and skill
- Workload Estimation Skills
- Technical Analysis skills
