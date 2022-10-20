Application Technical Specialist

Oct 20, 2022

Minimum qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a Degree (NQF 7) Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology OR equivalent.
  • A minimum of 6-8 years of experience in SharePoint administration and development.
  • Solid knowledge of Nintex workflow.
  • Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server, IIS, TCP/IP, VLAN.
  • A SharePoint administration certification.
  • Experience with setting up, maintaining and upgrading SharePoint environments.

Qualifications/ Certification:

Competencies:

  • Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill
  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
  • Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
  • Business continuity and planning knowledge
  • IT enablement planning knowledge
  • IT transformation and innovation skills
  • Release management knowledge
  • Application design, configuration and development knowledge and skill
  • Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill
  • Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill
  • Systems integration knowledge and skill
  • Workload Estimation Skills
  • Technical Analysis skills

Desired Skills:

