Backend Developer at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Compile and analyze data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify
areas for improvement.
- Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish
objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.
- Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry
developments and trends.
- Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.
- Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices,
learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.
- Taking lead on projects, as needed.
Role Qualification and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.
- More education or experience may be required.
- Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.
- Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and
tools.
- Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.
- Excellent project and time management skills.
- Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work independently or with a group.
- Willingness to sit at desk for extended periods
