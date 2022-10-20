Backend Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Compile and analyze data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify

areas for improvement.

Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish

objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.

Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry

developments and trends.

Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.

Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices,

learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.

Taking lead on projects, as needed.

Role Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.

More education or experience may be required.

Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.

Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and

tools.

Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.

Excellent project and time management skills.

Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently or with a group.

Willingness to sit at desk for extended periods

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Back End Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have Bachelor's degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field and understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and

operating systems may be required.

