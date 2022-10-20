Backend Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Oct 20, 2022

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Compile and analyze data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify
    areas for improvement.
  • Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish
    objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.
  • Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry
    developments and trends.
  • Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.
  • Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices,
    learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.
  • Taking lead on projects, as needed.

Role Qualification and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.
  • More education or experience may be required.
  • Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.
  • Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and
    tools.
  • Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.
  • Excellent project and time management skills.
  • Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently or with a group.
  • Willingness to sit at desk for extended periods

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Back End Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field and understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and
operating systems may be required.

