Business Analyst

Oct 20, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Business Analyst with a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.

Skills and Experience:

  • 3-year degree in IT / Business / Engineering
  • minimum of 3 – 5 years Business Analysis
  • Financial Services experience (Fintech)
  • Business Lending experience

Key Accountabilities:

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
  • Performing requirements analysis.
  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Managing competing resources and priorities.
  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Product BA
  • Takes ownership
  • Works in an unstructured environment
  • Not micro-managed
  • Comfortable to work under pressure
  • Work on a new product
  • Be proactive and set-up meetings etc.
  • Personality is key ?? outgoing and extravert

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.