Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Product Owner to understand and formulate the product

design/goals

design/goals Communicate with clients to understand their objectives and how the product can be

designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals

designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals Ensure the objectives/goals of the Product Owner are satisfied when defining

requirements and designing solutions.

requirements and designing solutions. Translating customer requirements into technical development requirements

Assisting developers and quality assurance understand requirements

Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key

stakeholders (e.g. client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.)

Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key stakeholders (e.g. client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.) Accept ownership of how product features should work, including clear documentation,

so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders.

so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders. Work closely with appropriate team members to estimate effort to deliver features

Assessment of bugs

Role Experience and Qualification:

Experience within a similar role, ideally working with SaaS products & solutions

A curious person who likes to thoroughly understand how things work

Ability to prioritise competing customer demands

Creative thinker with the confidence to influence solution design

Experience in agile/scrum development teams

A passion for executing on product roadmaps, gathering and prioritizing product

requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs

requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis

experience

experience Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Business Analyst for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis experience and Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams

Learn more/Apply for this position