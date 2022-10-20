Data Manager II (HIV & GBV) Wits RHI at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data management activities of the program such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing database development and maintenance, data collection (live and manual), and data cleaning and analysis

Data management support is provided to all levels (national, district, and site levels)

Location:

Gauteng

Key performance areas:

Design, develop, and enhance data infrastructure to accelerate data processing, analysis, and secure storage

Review, develop and implement standard operating procedures for effective data management

Create and maintain a database for export data files, including updating exported data whenever updates are made in the source data

Create, update, and maintain code books, source codes

Work with the Data Quality Assurance team to develop, review and implement systems for data

quality management

Assess and improve data management system performance and make recommendations for software, hardware, and data storage improvements

Review, develop and implement systems to ensure data security and that data confidentiality is maintained and adhered to by all staff members that collect and use data

Create, maintain, and implement rules and procedures for data sharing amongst staff and external stakeholders

Provide ongoing training and mentorship to staff, partners, and consultants to ensure that data is being correctly collected, stored, and analyzed

Develop, update, and implement data analysis plans

Develop, update, and implement technologies and methodologies to enhance data analysis and visualization for the effective use of data

Oversee the maintenance and secure storage of client files including archiving

Process and compile accurate data reports within required formats and timeframes

Ensure data consistency across all reports and over their lifecycle. Each time data is replicated or transferred, it should remain intact and unaltered between updates

Work with DoH Information Management teams to ensure that data processing and reporting of data collected through the program is aligned and in compliance with district health information management policies and protocols

Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP, National Health Information Management policies and SOPs

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Participate in and present accurate data in various forums including data and progress review meetings, conferences, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Information Technology, Data Science Degree

Certification in database programming/software engineering (Microsoft SQL, Access, N+, A+, Microsoft certification professional)

Advanced Microsoft Excel, Database Access

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in Data Management

Experience in database development, SQL server, performance tuning, troubleshooting, backup, and recovery

Experience in business intelligence software including setting up and maintaining dashboards

Experience in various statistical analysis systems including STATA

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in a research environment will be an advantage

Knowledge of [URL Removed] experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Knowledge of Access will be an advantage

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills and working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages are required

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

