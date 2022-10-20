DevOps Engineer with C# – Centurion – Up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Oct 20, 2022

A South African based financial services investment holding company is urgently looking for a phenomenal DevOps Engineer with some C# experience to join their team.

You will be responsible for ensuring flawless integration with both internal and external systems, remove technical roadblocks for organization-wide software distribution and continuously improve the process of software & infrastructure delivery.

Are you keen on exploring new opportunities and taking your career to the next level.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Highly skilled in C#
  • Intimate knowledge of hyperscale cloud offerings (Azure, AWS, or GCP, but Azure knowledge would be an advantage)
  • Containerization (Docker)
  • Kubernetes Administration (both on-prem and cloud-based)
  • Load Balancers (F5 & TCL scripting)
  • Good knowledge of build and deployment pipelines, including Azure DevOps YAML pipelines and Octopus Deploy

You will be exposed to:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • GCP
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Bitbucket
  • PowerShell
  • Terraform
  • YAML
  • CI/CD Pipelines
  • Octopus

Reference Number for this position is MBM55664 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of Up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Moipone on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Reference Number for this position is MBM55664 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of Up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Moipone on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

