- Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and
maintenance of operating system software in support of business processing requirements in
accordance with established routines.
- Performs basic software installations and upgrades to operating systems.
- Responsible for the authorisation and monitoring of access to systems in accordance with
established organisational policy.
- Includes investigation of unauthorised access, and the performance of other administrative
duties relating to security management.
- Working directly with support consultants pertaining to maintenance or support SLAs.
Desired Skills:
- NetSuite ERP
- Microsoft Dynamics GP
- Sage Intacct
- SYSPRO
- Oracle ERP Cloud
- or SAP ERP)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for an experienced person for the roel of a Financial Systems Administrator at their offices in Cape Town