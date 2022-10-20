Financial Systems Administrator

Oct 20, 2022

  • Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and
    maintenance of operating system software in support of business processing requirements in
    accordance with established routines.
  • Performs basic software installations and upgrades to operating systems.
  • Responsible for the authorisation and monitoring of access to systems in accordance with
    established organisational policy.
  • Includes investigation of unauthorised access, and the performance of other administrative
    duties relating to security management.
  • Working directly with support consultants pertaining to maintenance or support SLAs.

Desired Skills:

  • NetSuite ERP
  • Microsoft Dynamics GP
  • Sage Intacct
  • SYSPRO
  • Oracle ERP Cloud
  • or SAP ERP)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for an experienced person for the roel of a Financial Systems Administrator at their offices in Cape Town

