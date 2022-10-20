Financial Systems Administrator

Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and

maintenance of operating system software in support of business processing requirements in

accordance with established routines.

maintenance of operating system software in support of business processing requirements in accordance with established routines. Performs basic software installations and upgrades to operating systems.

Responsible for the authorisation and monitoring of access to systems in accordance with

established organisational policy.

established organisational policy. Includes investigation of unauthorised access, and the performance of other administrative

duties relating to security management.

duties relating to security management. Working directly with support consultants pertaining to maintenance or support SLAs.

Desired Skills:

NetSuite ERP

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Sage Intacct

SYSPRO

Oracle ERP Cloud

or SAP ERP)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for an experienced person for the roel of a Financial Systems Administrator at their offices in Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position