Frontend Developer at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Designing, developing and maintaining the frontend of applications. A strong focus is placed on the analysis, design, and testing of all work.

Designing, coding, and testing frontend applications that support all modern web browsers.

Ensuring web applications follow modern best practices.

Working with other team members to fulfil task requirements.

Communicating development efforts with appropriate stakeholders.

Preparing and maintaining developer documentation to aid future development efforts.

Obtaining feedback from senior team members to continuously improve your work.

Role Qualifications and Experience:

3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science

Developed skills in javascript & typescript languages, architecture and design standards.

Developed skills in html & css including modern web frameworks.

Knowledge of development tools including but not limited to prettier, eslint, nx, cypress

Developed skills of testing frameworks such as jest

Good skills in personal work organisation and time management.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Frontend Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science

Learn more/Apply for this position