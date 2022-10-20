Frontend Developer at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing and maintaining the frontend of applications. A strong focus is placed on the analysis, design, and testing of all work.
- Designing, coding, and testing frontend applications that support all modern web browsers.
- Ensuring web applications follow modern best practices.
- Working with other team members to fulfil task requirements.
- Communicating development efforts with appropriate stakeholders.
- Preparing and maintaining developer documentation to aid future development efforts.
- Obtaining feedback from senior team members to continuously improve your work.
Role Qualifications and Experience:
- 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science
- Developed skills in javascript & typescript languages, architecture and design standards.
- Developed skills in html & css including modern web frameworks.
- Knowledge of development tools including but not limited to prettier, eslint, nx, cypress
- Developed skills of testing frameworks such as jest
- Good skills in personal work organisation and time management.
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Frontend Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science