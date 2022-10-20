Fullstack Developer at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers.

Ensuring web applications follow modern best practices.

Working with other team members to fulfil task requirements.

Communicating development efforts with appropriate stakeholders.

Preparing and maintaining developer documentation to aid future development efforts.

Obtaining feedback from senior team members to continuously improve your work.

Role Experience and Qualifications:

3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary

qualifications in computer science. Developed skills in javascript & typescript languages, architecture and design standards.

Developed skills in html & css including modern web frameworks.

Knowledge of development tools including but not limited to prettier, eslint, nx, cypress, bundling tools.

Developed skills of testing frameworks such as jest

Developed skills in php, architecture and design standards.

Knowledge of modern application frameworks.

AWS Infrastructure or other cloud technologies.

Knowledge of development tools such as docker.

Developed skills of testing frameworks such as phpunit, selenium.

Developed skills of database design including sql & nosql.

Good skills in personal work organisation and time management.

Experience using git workflow and Jira.

A logical mind and strong problem solving abilities.

Good communication skills

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Fullstack Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have experience in Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers and at least 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science.

