Fullstack Developer at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 20, 2022

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers.
  • Ensuring web applications follow modern best practices.
  • Working with other team members to fulfil task requirements.
  • Communicating development efforts with appropriate stakeholders.
  • Preparing and maintaining developer documentation to aid future development efforts.
  • Obtaining feedback from senior team members to continuously improve your work.

Role Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary
    qualifications in computer science.
  • Developed skills in javascript & typescript languages, architecture and design standards.
  • Developed skills in html & css including modern web frameworks.
  • Knowledge of development tools including but not limited to prettier, eslint, nx, cypress, bundling tools.
  • Developed skills of testing frameworks such as jest
  • Developed skills in php, architecture and design standards.
  • Knowledge of modern application frameworks.
  • AWS Infrastructure or other cloud technologies.
  • Knowledge of development tools such as docker.
  • Developed skills of testing frameworks such as phpunit, selenium.
  • Developed skills of database design including sql & nosql.
  • Good skills in personal work organisation and time management.
  • Experience using git workflow and Jira.
  • A logical mind and strong problem solving abilities.
  • Good communication skills

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Fullstack Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have experience in Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers and at least 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science.

