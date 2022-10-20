Hedge funds dabble in cryptocurrencies

According to TradingPlatforms.com, 7% of the world’s hedge funds assets will be in cryptocurrencies by 2027. The data points to a growth in crypto investments in hedge funds.

Edith Reads, an analyst at TradingPlatforms, spoke on the data. She says: “The increasing optimism of cryptos in hedge funds is excellent. It contrasts sharply with the general skepticism among more traditional asset managers. Traditional asset managers have concerns about crypto volatility and unclear regulations. However, interest in crypto in hedge funds keeps growing.”

It’s unclear how much digital assets are available in hedge funds because most owners remain secretive. Investors who disclose their financial information remain incredibly small. Yet, cryptocurrency in hedge funds keeps rising.

One of the reasons there has been an increase in crypto in hedge funds is the institutional investor. The entrance of big money has legitimized digital assets and encouraged other investors to put their money in cryptocurrencies.

Different strategies produce varying degrees of performance. Although crypto in hedge funds seems on the rise, the tempo is not high. Its market neutrality remained low compared to the entire crypto market.

Also, the bull market in 2021 did not produce the same degree of gains as in 2020 in the context of the larger crypto market.

Thus, there is a demand for various trading techniques to adapt to the economic environment. The hedge funds market environment is bound to change, and its structures will be more sophisticated.

The fundamental value proposition of hedge funds includes volatility and returns, which is critical to know. Cryptos in hedge funds may offer less attractive investment opportunities than traditional ones. However, good investment strategies might control the volatility of cryptos.