Intermediate Data Analyst (Data Engineering) – Johannesburg – up to R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An award-winning FinTech environment is on the lookout for an Intermediate Data Analyst/Data Engineer to join their incredible team. This bank is driven by bravery and passion, with readiness to realise the possibilities on our continent and beyond. You will be required to apply your skills to help the business make informed decisions and evolve in the right direction.

What We’re Looking For

4 – 5 years’ experience in Data Engineering/Data Analysis

Experience in the banking industry

Target mapping

Strong SQL

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

