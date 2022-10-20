Java Cloud Solution Architect – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading engineering company seek the services of a brilliant Solution Architect. They combine pioneering technologies and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients

You will be required to design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with other systems, and frontends that are expandable

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.

Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.

Great to have in addition to the above:

Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

Experience with the following technologies:

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Microservice Development

Java 7 & 8+

JavaScript

Typescript

Python

JS

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

