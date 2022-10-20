JavaScript Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is an exciting opportunity to get involved with a team working on high performance technical and functional architecture using top of the market industry tools

In this role you will be required to develop and maintain web services, and to analyse and implement new system requirements specifications

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment, APPLY NOW!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

JavaScript

JS

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

JavaScript Logging packages

JMS

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB

Postman / SoapUI

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git)

CI/CD

Debugging remote services

Microservice Architecture

Reference Number for this position is GZ55796 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R540 – R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

CI

HTTP

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position