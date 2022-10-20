- Experience:
- SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) principles, ensuring that the agreed Agile practices are being followed. Senior Scrum Masters leads and facilitates the removal of impediments and foster an environment for high-performing team dynamics, continuous flow, and relentless improvement.
- Senior Scrum Master’s primary responsibility is managing the self-organizing, self-managing team achieve its goals. Scrum Masters do this by facilitating, teaching and coaching team practices, implementing and supporting SAFe principles and practices.
- Senior Scrum Master manages the team to coordinate with other teams in the programme.
- Manages the daily activities of the project, mentors the team and track and monitor the progress of the project.
- Facilitate the team engagements for better efficiency of the team. Bringing stakeholders and team closer to ensure total alignment on work required.
- Facilitate the removal of impediments for the team.
- Facilitate events such as; daily stand-up meetings, Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospectives, and decision-making processes in order to ensure optimal value.
- Acts as a safeguard for the team.
- Aligns across other teams at Scum of Scrums to improve overall programme delivery.
- Leads team effort in relentless improvement.
- Builds a high-performing team, focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, and coaches the team in self-management.
- Facilitates preparation and readiness for ART events.
- Ability to run and facilitate core meetings and activities: Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning, story writing, sizing, prioritising, Daily stand-ups, Sprint Reviews and Sprint Retrospectives.
- Knowledge of agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum, Kanban, Scaled Agile (SAFe) etc.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Kanban
- Scaled Agile
- SAFe