Scrum Master – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Scrum Master with at least 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Must have the ability to work across multiple projects and have experience in a custom development environment.

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Agile

Multiple Projects

Customer Development Environment

Learn more/Apply for this position