Security Specialist

Oct 20, 2022

Do you have a curiosity for all things security within the IT field?

Have you touched on Endpoint Management? Then an opportunity has presented itself for an individual who will join a dynamic team as a Feature Owner Security

Location:

  • Gauteng

Experience Required but not limited to:

  • Experience with security standards and their implementation
  • Experience with Endpoint Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
  • Experience with Endpoint Detection and Response solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
  • Experience with Advance Threat Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
  • Experience with Active Directory
  • Experience with Cloud and On-Premises Information Security
  • Experience with monitoring and auditing solutions
  • Experience with Work with internal and external Security teams
  • Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

Key Duties to be performed:

  • Be responsible for the SecDevOps of the enterprise UEM, Endpoint Protection and Advanced Threat Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response components.
  • Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of topics together with other IT teams.
  • Continuously work on improving the operational stability and security
  • Work on operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics to continuously improve the security posture of our platforms
  • Test and integrate new features.
  • Take care that security related requirements, compliance and documents are up to date.
  • Controlling and coordination to reach the KPIs and SLAs in the security reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Endpoint management
  • security
  • cloud
  • Threat detection

