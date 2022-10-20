Security Specialist

Do you have a curiosity for all things security within the IT field?
Have you touched on Endpoint Management? Then an opportunity has presented itself for an individual who will join a dynamic team as a Feature Owner Security
Location:
- Gauteng
Experience Required but not limited to:
- Experience with security standards and their implementation
- Experience with Endpoint Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
- Experience with Endpoint Detection and Response solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
- Experience with Advance Threat Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Cloud and On-Premises Information Security
- Experience with monitoring and auditing solutions
- Experience with Work with internal and external Security teams
- Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)
Key Duties to be performed:
- Be responsible for the SecDevOps of the enterprise UEM, Endpoint Protection and Advanced Threat Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response components.
- Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of topics together with other IT teams.
- Continuously work on improving the operational stability and security
- Work on operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics to continuously improve the security posture of our platforms
- Test and integrate new features.
- Take care that security related requirements, compliance and documents are up to date.
- Controlling and coordination to reach the KPIs and SLAs in the security reporting
Hurry Now and let us get those applications across
Desired Skills:
- Endpoint management
- security
- cloud
- Threat detection