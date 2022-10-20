Security Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Do you have a curiosity for all things security within the IT field?

Have you touched on Endpoint Management? Then an opportunity has presented itself for an individual who will join a dynamic team as a Feature Owner Security

Location:

Gauteng

Experience Required but not limited to:

Experience with security standards and their implementation

Experience with Endpoint Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)

Experience with Endpoint Detection and Response solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)

Experience with Advance Threat Protection solutions (OnPrem/Cloud)

Experience with Active Directory

Experience with Cloud and On-Premises Information Security

Experience with monitoring and auditing solutions

Experience with Work with internal and external Security teams

Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

Key Duties to be performed:

Be responsible for the SecDevOps of the enterprise UEM, Endpoint Protection and Advanced Threat Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response components.

Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of topics together with other IT teams.

Continuously work on improving the operational stability and security

Work on operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics to continuously improve the security posture of our platforms

Test and integrate new features.

Take care that security related requirements, compliance and documents are up to date.

Controlling and coordination to reach the KPIs and SLAs in the security reporting

Hurry Now and let us get those applications across

Desired Skills:

Endpoint management

security

cloud

Threat detection

Learn more/Apply for this position