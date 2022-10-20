Senior Data Engineer – Randburg – R1.4m Per Annum

Senior Data Engineer – Randburg – [URL Removed] Per Annum

ONE of Africa’s largest entertainment businesses require a Senior Data Engineer with advanced technical skills to join their amazing team. This opportunity will allow you to develop high quality data warehouse solutions in an Azure environment using but not limited to Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Wherescape and PowerBI

If you want to be part of this group that has a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends while continuously delivering the best in entertainment, APPLY NOW!!!!!

Experience

Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)

In-depth experience in Azure Synapse, ADF and Data Lake

Experience in developing data warehouses and data marts

Experience in Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques

Experience working in a high availability DataOps environment

Experience working with automated data warehousing solutions would be advantageous

Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment, of which at least 2 years must have been in an Azure environment

Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:

Azure Synapse

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Lake

Azure Power BI

Azure DevOps

Wherescape 3D

Wherescape RED

SQL Server

Data Vault modelling

Dimensional modelling

Transact SQL

Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks

Working knowledge of Data Ops

Understanding of API-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)

Understanding of basic integration concepts

Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing

