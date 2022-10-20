Senior Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is searching for a Senior Developer.
Key Purpose
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the JSE Surveillance Team in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Degree in Information Technology (IT)
Preferred Qualification:
- A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification
- Full stack C# programmer
- Object oriented programming C#
- Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)
- Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)
Experience Required:
- 5 years?? experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
- 5-10 years?? experience as a software developer
- Financial or Capital Market experience
- Experience in DevOps environment and tools
- Source code repository management incl. version control
- Solid understanding of .NET Framework
- Entity framework and MVC working knowledge
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Build strategic / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilizing social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.
- Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and ad hoc customer contact in order to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions
- Familiarize self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc.) in order to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects
- Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines
- Passion for customer service, always striving to deliver an excellent experience to your clients & project stakeholders
Personality and Attributes: Results Delivery
- Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
- Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets
- Provide input into the formalization of the divisional budget
- Manage allocated budget by tracking costs
- Strong critical, problem solving & creative thinking skills
- Team player, you enjoy helping and supporting others
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written