Senior Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is searching for a Senior Developer.

Key Purpose

To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the JSE Surveillance Team in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Degree in Information Technology (IT)

Preferred Qualification:

A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification

Full stack C# programmer

Object oriented programming C#

Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)

Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)

Experience Required:

5 years?? experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

5-10 years?? experience as a software developer

Financial or Capital Market experience

Experience in DevOps environment and tools

Source code repository management incl. version control

Solid understanding of .NET Framework

Entity framework and MVC working knowledge

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Build strategic / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilizing social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and ad hoc customer contact in order to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions

Familiarize self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc.) in order to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects

Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines

Passion for customer service, always striving to deliver an excellent experience to your clients & project stakeholders

Personality and Attributes: Results Delivery

Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

Provide input into the formalization of the divisional budget

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs

Strong critical, problem solving & creative thinking skills

Team player, you enjoy helping and supporting others

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Learn more/Apply for this position