Senior Java Developer – HYBRID – R650 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity to join a company that has been voted as the most attractive employer in the world with the most satisfied employees

In this role you will be required to contribute to refinement of user stories and to provide support for existing solutions

If you want to be part of this leading supplier of premium brands, APPLY TODAY!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

At least 6 years’ worth of experience:

Cloud Knowledge in AWS / Azure (Preferable)

Java / Java EE / Rest-API / JPA

HTML / CSS / Typescript (JavaScript) / Angular 4+

DPostgreSQL / SQL (JPQL) / Scripts

Jenkins / Flyway (DB Migration) / Docker / OpenShift

Microservices / Integration / Streaming / Messaging (Kafka)

Git / Bitbucket / GitHub

Team Player / Excellent Collaboration and Communication Skills / Customer Focused

Beneficial skills in addition to the above:

Experience or good understanding of:

DevOps Principles & Implementation

Kubernetes / ArgoCD / Terraform

Automation / Test Automation (Cucumber / Gherkin)

App Monitoring / Grafana / Promethius

Incident / Problem Management (Support & Operations)

System Design / Implementation / Documentation

Reference Number for this position is GZ55526 which is a long-term contract offering a contract rate of between R550 – R700 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

