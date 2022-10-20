Senior JavaScript Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading cutting-edge, tailored HealthTech Software in Pretoria seeks the coding expertise of a Senior JavaScript Developer to join its team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Skills

• JavaScript (Node.js, [URL Removed] Angular, ReactJS, Typescript)

• Python

• SQL (preferably PostgreSQL)

• Linux competent

Beneficial:

• Docker, HAProxy, WireGuard

• Scrum

• UX & UI design

ATTRIBUTES:

• Strong problem-solving skills

• Curiosity to figure out problems and solve them well

• Strong design skills (infrastructure, application, database design)

• Actively participate in code review

• Innovative approach (we thrive on efficiency and growing in the process)

• Performance is key

COMMENTS:

